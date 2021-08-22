Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,615,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

