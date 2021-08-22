Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $178.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

