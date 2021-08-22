Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,858. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

