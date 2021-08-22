Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

