Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.69 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vodafone Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 2,511,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,031. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.