Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.69 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 2,511,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,031. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

