Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,187. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.