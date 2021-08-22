Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.42 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Canadian Solar worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 302,996 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

