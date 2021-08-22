Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.