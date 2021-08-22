Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of EnerSys worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.67. 249,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

