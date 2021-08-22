Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.96. 4,179,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

