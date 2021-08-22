Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,374 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

TJX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

