Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 31,873 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 463,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.