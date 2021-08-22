Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 52,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,250. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

