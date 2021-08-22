Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,250. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.