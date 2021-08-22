Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.60. 485,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.