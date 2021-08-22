Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

