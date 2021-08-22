Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

