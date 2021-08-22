Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX traded down $11.17 on Friday, hitting $565.97. 1,696,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

