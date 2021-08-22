Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $624.19 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

