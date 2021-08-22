RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

