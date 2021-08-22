renDOGE Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $999,170.62 and approximately $136,679.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00156413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,692.64 or 1.00155555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.00911714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.06642930 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

