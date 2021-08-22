Rentberry Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $336,852.85 and approximately $45.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

