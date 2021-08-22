REPO (REPO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120,649.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $120,649.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

