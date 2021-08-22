Request (REQ) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $272.70 million and $20.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

