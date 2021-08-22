Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.33. The firm has a market cap of £260.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

