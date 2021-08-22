Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.33. The firm has a market cap of £260.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85).
