Reviewing adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares adidas and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $22.67 billion 3.06 $493.47 million $1.23 144.03 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.38 $18.41 million $2.16 12.54

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares adidas and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas 7.56% 22.65% 7.41% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for adidas and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 0 7 8 0 2.53 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than adidas.

Summary

adidas beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok. The adidas Golf segment distributes and sells adidas Golf branded products. The Runtastic segment operates in the digital health and fitness space; and offers a comprehensive ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment includes the business activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

