Reviewing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Etsy has a consensus target price of $223.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.91 million 1.52 -$14.51 million ($1.14) -2.73 Etsy $1.73 billion 14.62 $349.25 million $2.69 74.08

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats Logiq on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, a mobile e-wallet for offers mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

