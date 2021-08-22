Reviewing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.02%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 23.49% 13.66% 6.64% Castor Maritime 17.40% 4.52% 3.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.00 $9.66 million $0.17 119.47 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 13.76 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

