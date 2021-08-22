Reviewing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 0 7 6 0 2.46

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.07% 15.45% 1.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 1.89 $44.67 million $2.52 10.73 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 2.97 $539.00 million $3.02 17.84

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.