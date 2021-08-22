Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,742,729 shares of company stock worth $107,575,479 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

