Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $572.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $1,654,480.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,334.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,548 shares of company stock worth $13,555,207. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

