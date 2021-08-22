RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 37,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

