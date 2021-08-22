RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:RHIM traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,796 ($49.59). 39,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,069.24. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

