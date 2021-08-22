Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $20.93 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $87,873.10 and $135.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.93 or 0.00042928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.