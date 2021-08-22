RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 103.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 47.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in RingCentral by 13.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 687,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,087. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

