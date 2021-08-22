Rio DeFi Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

