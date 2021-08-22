RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $12.55 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

