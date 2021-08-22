Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RBA stock opened at C$79.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

