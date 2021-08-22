Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

