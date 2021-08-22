ROCKI Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $997,403.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

