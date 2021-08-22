Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

