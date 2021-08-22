Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Rollins worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

