Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 474,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

