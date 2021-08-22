Router Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $28.56 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00009600 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $2.53 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,073,907 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

