Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 99.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of RGLD opened at $108.66 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.