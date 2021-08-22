Royale Finance Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $592,695.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

