RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 33,103,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,146. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.