RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.72. 6,974,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,145,569. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

