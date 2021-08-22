RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.06 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.90. 289,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.